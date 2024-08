Father of Barcelona winger Yamal stabbed multiple times

The father of Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has been stabbed in an argument with neighbours.

Mounir Nasraoui is in a stable condition after being taken to hospital.

He was walking his dog in the suburb of Mataro when he reportedly became involved in an argument with individuals which resulted in a fight and saw Nasraoui stabbed several times.

He was taken to Can Ruti hospital in Badalona, where he is now in a stable condition.