Exciting Egyptian starlet Hamza Abdelkarim pens new Barcelona contract until 2030

Egyptian teenager Hamza Abdelkarim will sign a new contract with Barcelona next week that runs until 2030, the club said on Friday.

The 18-year-old joined Barcelona on loan from Cairo giants Al Ahly in February before making a permanent switch in the summer, having featured at the World Cup.

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He became the youngest player to represent Egypt at the World Cup, where he appeared in four of the team's five games.

Abdelkarim impressed in pre-season for Barca with four goals in five matches and made his competitive debut for the Spanish champions as a late substitute in last month's 5-2 win over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

He is due to sign his contract extension on Tuesday, the club said.