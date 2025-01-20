Tribal Football
Most Read
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Man City boss Guardiola: Any new striker will join as Haaland cover
Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford

Ex-Wolfsburg president joins Real Madrid board

Carlos Volcano
Ex-Wolfsburg president joins Real Madrid board
Ex-Wolfsburg president joins Real Madrid boardLaLiga
Former VfL Wolfsburg president Francisco García Sanz has joined the Real Madrid board.

Garcia Sanz has been added to the board after president Florentino Perez's four-year mandate was confirmed today.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Florentino will remain Real president for another four years to 2029 after standing for election unopposed.

García Sanz was president of Wolfsburg for nine years and also a director with their sponsors Volkswagen.

He was also part of the commission created by the CSD to control the management of the Spanish Football Federation before the electoral process last year.

Mentions
LaLigaWolfsburgReal Madrid
Related Articles
Ex-Real Madrid defender Sanz raps Simeone after Copa swipe
Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos fires barb back at Atletico Madrid coach Simeone
Las Palmas coach Martinez: Real Madrid's finishing so precise for their win