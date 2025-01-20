Ex-Wolfsburg president joins Real Madrid board

Former VfL Wolfsburg president Francisco García Sanz has joined the Real Madrid board.

Garcia Sanz has been added to the board after president Florentino Perez's four-year mandate was confirmed today.

Florentino will remain Real president for another four years to 2029 after standing for election unopposed.

García Sanz was president of Wolfsburg for nine years and also a director with their sponsors Volkswagen.

He was also part of the commission created by the CSD to control the management of the Spanish Football Federation before the electoral process last year.