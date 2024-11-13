Ex-Real Madrid coach Luxemburgo: Vinicius Jr brings abuse upon himself

Tribal Football
Former Real Madrid coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo has taken aim at fellow Brazilian Vinicius Junior.

Luxemburgo says Vini Jr invites trouble and abuse from the stands due to his own provoking.

He said, "I think he provokes a lot of this persecution by doing things he shouldn't."

Luxemburgo offered the example in the return leg of the Champions League semi-finals last season, where Josh Kimmich tried to give Vinicius the ball for a throw in, and the Brazilian refused to take it.

"I have an image in which the opponent returns the ball politely and he throws the ball to the ground. The rival catches it and gives it back to him, he drops it to the ground and then he goes off to make fun of the guy... there's (Luka) Modric at the same club, the opponent puts the ball in his hands and he throws it in from the side."

He added, "It has nothing to do with racism. Racism in football is treated in a very different way."

 

