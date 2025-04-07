Tribal Football
Ex-Real Madrid coach Lopez Caro rejects Ancelotti criticism for Valencia defeat

Carlos Volcano
Ex-Real Madrid coach Lopez Caro rejects Ancelotti criticism for Valencia defeat
LaLiga
Former Real Madrid coach Juan Ramon Lopez Caro has defended Carlo Ancelotti after defeat at home to Valencia.

Lopez Caro insists it's unfair to blame Ancelotti for the home defeat to Los Che.

He told Kooora: "He's an excellent coach with immense experience. I respect the criticism, but I find it unfair. At a club like Real Madrid, second place is a failure, which is harsh and unfair.

"Anyone who works at the club knows that's the reality, and that's the price any coach who manages Real Madrid pays."

Lopez Caro also said: "I don't see much difference between yesterday and today.

"The common factor is the sense of teamwork, the commitment, and the high professionalism of each player, in addition to always instilling team spirit.”

