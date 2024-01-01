Ex-Liverpool midfielder Thiago explains Barcelona coaching spell

Former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara admits coaching is in his future plans.

Thiago is back on Merseyside after a short spell with Barcelona before his work permit expired.

He told liverpoolfc.com: "I miss being around – being around the team and the locker room. I miss the competitive part of the game. But at the end, the decision (to retire) was forced by physical issues. But I’m just keeping fit and trying to play as much as I can with my friends, and trying to be alive in the game.

"Well, at the end I had the chance to get into football again, helping the coaching staff of Barcelona. I decided for the practical part, not for the theory – just because of the experience I had doing all these years in football and the kind of role I had in the team. I just want to pass it through to other players.

"I love to help new players as well, young players to develop under the coach. It was pretty good spirits."