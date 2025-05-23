DONE DEAL? Al Sadd reach pre-contract terms with Barcelona midfielder Prim

Tribal Football
Al Sadd have clinched an agreement with Barcelona midfielder Pau Prim.

The 19 year-old prospect comes off contract at the end of next month and Mundo Deportivo says Qatar's Al Sadd have agreed a pre-contract with the youngster.

Prim will move to the Middle East in a Bosman transfer.

The midfielder follows the path of Barca legend Xavi, who played and coached Al Sadd before returning to Spain and the Blaugrana as coach.

With Barca Atletic, Prim has made 16 appearances and produced two assist.

