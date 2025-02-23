Son of a gun Eto'o proud of Rayo Vallecano debut

Rayo Vallecano coach Inigo Perez says Etienne Eto'o deserved his chance against Villarreal yesterday.

Eto'o made his LaLiga debut for Rayo in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Villarreal.

The son of former Barcelona star Samuel Eto'o, Etienne has scored 17 goals in 24 games for Rayo B this season.

Perez said, "He will probably have more minutes of play and could even compete with Sergi Guardiola for second place in the attack line."

Eto'o, meanwhile, said: "I've been waiting for this moment for a long time, the one where you see that your efforts, those of my family, my mother in this case, the people who love me to help me get to this moment, well, it was worth it.

"I am very happy about that."