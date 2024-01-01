Espanyol coach Gonzalez: If Real Madrid are in crisis imagine how the rest of us are!

Espanyol coach Manolo Gonzalez says he has no doubts about his players facing champions Real Madrid today.

Gonzalez accepts they're rank underdogs going into the game, but has been pleased to be silencing their doubters since a return to the Primera this season.

He told Radio Marca: "It is difficult because in the end you arrive and the usual clichés start, saying that you have no experience and that it is too much for you. Then if things don't go well it is another thing, but at least let it be.

"I am lucky to have a coaching staff and players who believe in what we do and I am grateful to them. We have a squad that will go all out and compete to the death in every Liga match, and I am sure that the first one will be on Saturday."

On their trip to Real Madrid, González was blunt in his response. "It makes me laugh a little because if Madrid has a crisis with everything they have on the pitch, imagine how the rest of us are! I

"They are very complicated matches, but we are capable of standing up to anyone today."