Espanyol clinch new deal with captain Puado

Espanyol have secured captain Javi Puado to a new contract.

The forward was expected to leave the Catalans this summer, as he attracted interest from across Europe.

However, Espanyol have now announced they've struck terms with Pueda over a new deal.

Espanyol declared this morning: "It is certainly one of the stories of the summer, all Espanyol fans wanted it official. Javi Puado renews with RCD Espanyol.

"The club, his management and the player have reached an agreement to extend the player's contract until June 30, 2030. El Pericos are happy, because the captain continues and the franchise player will lead the team in the top flight for a new season."