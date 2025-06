DONE DEAL: Espanyol snap up Elche fullback Salinas

Espanyol have closed the signing of fullback Jose Salinas.

Salinas moves to Espanyol from Elche as a free agent with his contract expiring at the month.

The left-back has penned a deal with Espanyol to 2028.

Salinas, 24, was a key player in Elche winning promotion back to the Primera Liga last season.

He made 39 Segunda appearances (38 as a starter) and scored two goals.