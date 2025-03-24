Tribal Football
Endrick makes clear to Romario his Real Madrid thoughts: It's inexplicable!
Endrick insists he isn't concerned about the lack of action he's experienced with Real Madrid this season.

The Brazil striker has battled for minutes in his first campaign as a Real Madrid player.

But speaking with Barcelona great Romario, Endrick said: "I have no complaints about Real Madrid.

"I've changed my mentality there a lot, and even if I don't play much, every time I do, thank God, I come in and score a goal to help my team."

He continued: "For me, it's a privilege to be at a club as big as Real Madrid, with the best players in the world. The three best in the world are Rodrygo, Mbappé, and Vini... and they're our attacking trio!

"It's an inexplicable feeling to be with the best, to always be learning, to always be evolving, which for me is the most important thing. I'm at Real Madrid at just 18 years old, I have to enjoy life a lot, I have to enjoy football a lot. And that's what I'm doing."

