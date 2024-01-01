Eldense chief explains rejecting ex-Real Madrid star Jese

Segunda Division Eldense have passed on signing former Real Madrid and PSG striker Jese.

Jese was offered to Eldense by agents, but the decision has been made not to pursue a deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Eldense chief Mau Guill explained: "It is true that it has been offered, but that option has been ruled out because it was not viable as it was not the Jesé of Real Madrid or PSG."

Over the past year, Jese has spent time with Ankaragucu in Turkey, Sampdoria in Italy and Coritiba in Brazil.

Jese has stated he has no intention to hang up the boots this season.