Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot pricing himself out of return to football
Pogba reconnects with Juventus online
Man Utd set to sign three promising youngsters
Antony makes definitive Man Utd decision

Eldense chief explains rejecting ex-Real Madrid star Jese

Eldense chief explains rejecting ex-Real Madrid star Jese
Eldense chief explains rejecting ex-Real Madrid star Jese
Eldense chief explains rejecting ex-Real Madrid star JeseTribalfootball
Segunda Division Eldense have passed on signing former Real Madrid and PSG striker Jese.

Jese was offered to Eldense by agents, but the decision has been made not to pursue a deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Eldense chief  Mau Guill explained: "It is true that it has been offered, but that option has been ruled out because it was not viable as it was not the Jesé of Real Madrid or PSG."

Over the past year, Jese has spent time with Ankaragucu in Turkey, Sampdoria in Italy and Coritiba in Brazil.

Jese has stated he has no intention to hang up the boots this season.

Mentions
JeseReal MadridEldensePSGAnkaragucuCoritibaSampdoriaLaLigaLaLiga2Football Transfers
Related Articles
Dario Felman column: Mbappe won't have it easy at Real Madrid; Atletico Madrid's best market; what Chelsea can expect from Anselmino
Cordoba signing Theo Zidane posts Real Madrid farewell
Real Madrid striker Mbappe demands €55M owed by PSG