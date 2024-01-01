Dugarry brands attitude of Real Madrid striker Mbappe as "catastrophic"

Former Barcelona striker Christophe Dugarry is demanding better from Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has upset some in the French media with comments about ignoring the local criticism that has come his way in France.

After Mbappe started on the bench for last night's Nations League win against Belgium, Dugarry told RMC: "Since the beginning of his career, this boy has been told that he is mature, that he is advanced, that he speaks well, I think all this has ended up catching up with him, putting him too high.

"I think he wanted to take care of everything. Any other human being, no matter how strong they are, can't handle everything.

"Mbappé's speech before France-Italy and his outburst on the fans? I'm shocked to have heard this. This is not the attitude that a leader should have, much less a captain. I find it catastrophic and shows that the boy is totally disconnected from what he can do and what is expected of him."