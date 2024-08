DONE DEAL: Vazquez leaves Celta Vigo for Sporting Gijon

Celta Vigo have offloaded fullback Kevin Vazquez to Sporting Gijon.

The defender leaves Celta after 13 years with the club to drop into the Segunda Division.

Having turned 31 in March, Vazquez has played 82 games for the first team, scoring one goal and making two assists.

Gijon have snapped up Vazquez as they chase promotion to the Primera this season.

His deal with Celta still had a year to run.