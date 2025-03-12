DONE DEAL: Real Valladolid sign Brazilian Henrique Silva

Real Valladolid have announced the arrival of Henrique Silva Milagres to strengthen the left side of their defence. The player, born in Rio de Janeiro on 25 April 1994, arrives at zero cost and only signs until the end of this season.

Henrique, who has been called up to the Canarinha under-20 team, was trained at Vasco da Gama and spent a good part of his professional career in his country (Serie A and B). He also played in the Carioca, Libertadores, South American and Copa do Brasil competitions.

He arrived on the Old Continent after more than eight years at the club, where he had become accustomed to playing a leading role. Henrique Silva, attracted by the chance to cross the ocean, said yes to Olympique Lyon, with whom he also played in the Europa League - as well as Ligue 1 and the French Cup, of course.

New signing Pucela hasn't competed since 12 May 2024, in the 0-1 win over Clermont, and has played a minor role during his time with the French side - he hasn't made 20 league appearances in any of his three seasons and only made 11 in the last one.

The Blanquivioletas have a foot and a half in LaLiga 2, but have nevertheless opted to reinforce the squad with the arrival of a player who has been out of competition for almost a year. Álvaro Rubio's side have just 16 points so far and are 11 points adrift of safety, with Leganés and Valencia both on 27 points.