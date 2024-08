DONE DEAL: Leganes sign Las Palmas striker Munir

Leganes have signed Las Palmas striker Munir El Haddadi.

The Morocco international joins the Primera new-boys in a permanent deal, signing a contract to 2026.

Last season with Las Palmas, the striker scored three goals and made two assists in 38 games in La Liga.

Munir will wear the No23 shirt with Leganes.

The 28-year-old has scored two goals in eleven international matches for Morocco.