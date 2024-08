DONE DEAL: Girona snap up Marseille keeper Lopez

Girona have signed goalkeeper Pau Lopez from Olympique Marseille.

López, 29, left Roma for Marseille in the summer of 2021, initially on loan.

The Spanish keeper managed to play 127 competitive matches for Marseille and kept 35 clean sheets.

Now Girona have taken Lopez on loan from Marseille for the season.

Girona kicked off their season with a 1-1 draw at Real Betis last night.