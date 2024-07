DONE DEAL: Ex-Real Madrid winger Callejon joins Casemiro's Marbella

Jose Callejon has left Granada for Marbella FC.

The former Real Madrid and Napoli attacker, now 37, leaves Granada after two seasons to join Tercera Division Marbella in a free transfer.

Interestingly, Callejon's former Real teammate Casemiro, now of Manchester United, is a part-owner in Marbella.

With Granada, he scored five goals and provided eleven assists in a total of 70 games.