Barcelona turn to Xavi Simons after Nico Williams snub
Following the rejection from Nico Williams, Barcelona are back to square one in their hunt for a new forward this summer.
Hansi Flick’s side are also interested in Liverpool’s Luis Diaz but a move for the Colombian is understood to be difficult, with the Premier League champions reluctant to sell.
According to Spanish outlet Sport, they’re now considering a move for Simons, 22, who is expected to leave RB Leipzig this summer.
Simons is pushing for a move away after the German club failed to secure European football for the first time since their promotion back in 2016-17.
Leipzig are understood to be demanding a fee of around €70 million for the attacking midfielder, which would be a struggle for the Catalan club considering their financial constraints.