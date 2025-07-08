Barcelona turn to Xavi Simons after Nico Williams snub

Barcelona have reportedly turned to former wonderkid Xavi Simons as they search for attacking reinforcements this summer.

Following the rejection from Nico Williams, Barcelona are back to square one in their hunt for a new forward this summer.

Hansi Flick’s side are also interested in Liverpool’s Luis Diaz but a move for the Colombian is understood to be difficult, with the Premier League champions reluctant to sell.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, they’re now considering a move for Simons, 22, who is expected to leave RB Leipzig this summer.

Simons is pushing for a move away after the German club failed to secure European football for the first time since their promotion back in 2016-17.

Leipzig are understood to be demanding a fee of around €70 million for the attacking midfielder, which would be a struggle for the Catalan club considering their financial constraints.