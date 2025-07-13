Barcelona eye RB Leipzig wonderkid after Nico Williams rejection

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign RB Leipzig wonderkid Antonio Nusa following the rejection of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams earlier in the summer.

The La Liga champions have been rocked by Williams’ rejection, but they continue their pursuit of some of the hottest young talent in world football.

Following the signing of Roony Bardghji from FC Kopenhavn, Barcelona are now looking to sign fellow Scandinavian winger Nusa, 20, according to Sempre Barca.

Barcelona are hoping to sign the Norwegian for under €40 million but would still have to sell players in order to adhere to La Liga’s 1:1 rule and register him.

Capable of playing on either wing, Nusa only joined Leipzig last summer, going on to score five goals and provide six assists in 36 games.