Domenech takes new swipe at Real Madrid striker Mbappe: A half-hour walk around Lille pitch

Former France coach Raymond Domenech has taken a fresh dig at Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe.

Domenech is happy know France coach Didier Deschamps has left Mbappe out his latest squad selection.

Advertisement Advertisement

He wrote in his column for L'Equipe: "A week ago the injury was confirmed. He should not have played in Lille with Real Madrid. In fact, rather than playing, he took a half-hour walk on the pitch.

"The problem is that we are not sure if he will play on Saturday. And then Didier's job is not to give minutes to the players so that they are then ready to play in the league with the clubs. I mean: whoever is called up must be ready to play.

"The training path of the French team is not an infirmary, you have to be efficient. If you call him up, he can play. If he were to play another half hour with Real Madrid this weekend and then he got injured with France, what would they have said?

"They would have said that they managed him badly, that he should have had 15 days of rest. That's the basis, everything had already been planned."