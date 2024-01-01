Tribal Football
Dimitrievski: I've joined Valencia knowing Mamardashvili here LaLiga
Stole Dimitrievski is delighted being a Valencia player.

The signing from Rayo Vallecano was presented at Valencia on Friday.

The goalkeeper said: “I am very happy and very grateful for this opportunity. The first days of training have been very good, meeting the team, learning about the club and the city. I am happy with how they have gone and very excited to be able to compete and help the team as much as possible. 

“I came here knowing that (Giorgio) Mamardashvili was there. He is a great goalkeeper who has been demonstrating that for two years -and also in the Euros. I have come to contribute to the team, to help and to compete. 

“My feeling from training so far is that this is a team that is young, but with great desire and enthusiasm. I also have desire, and now it's time to get in tune with the team as quickly as possible and help when called upon. I want to bring experience and strength to the whole group."

