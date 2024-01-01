Valencia signing Dimitrievski: Mestalla always my favourite stadium

Stole Dimitrievski is excited to have signed with Valencia.

The goalkeeper has joined Los Che from Rayo Vallecano, with the deal confirmed this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said: “I’m very, very happy to be joining a great club like Valencia CF and I am looking forward to getting started.

“From the first moment, when there was interest from Valencia CF and several other clubs, it was clear to me what I wanted. I was excited to come here. I know the city and the club through friends and I never had any doubts about whether I should come here or go to another team. I always had Valencia CF in my head and here I am.

"I love the history of the place, I love the club, which has a great history, and I like the Valencia CF sporting project because it is growing. They have young players who are becoming very important. The club and the team are going to grow.

“I have spoken with several friends of mine about when I came to Mestalla for the first time, 6 years ago. It is the stadium that impressed me the most. When I came out of the tunnel I liked the stands and I asked people who are fans about it. I know the philosophy they have, the way they are, and putting all that together, the stadium impressed me. I like Mestalla."