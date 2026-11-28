Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has dropped a major hint that he's ready to spend in the January transfer window.

The Argentinian coach splashed the cash over the summer with €130 million spent on new players including Morten Hjulmand, Cristian Romero and Kang-in Lee.

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However, with a long campaign ahead including the club fighting on four front from the start of 2027, Simeone is already looking at bringing in reinforcements to the Estadio Metropolitano.

"I've spoken with Mateu Alemany, as we want to continue improving, within the club's possibilities, but yes, we need players."

Atletico head off to Elche this weekend in LaLiga action as they currently trail league leaders Barcelona by five points ahead of their meeting in Catalonia on December 2.