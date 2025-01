Diego Martínez has signed a new contract with Real Madrid.

Also known as Beto, Martinez is regarded highly inside Real's La Fabrica academy.

The midfielder has extended his deal from 2026 to 2027, with an option for another 12 months.

Beto is an U17 Spain international and has been dubbed a "hybrid of Toni Kroos and Jude Bellingham".

Real Madrid snapped up Beto from Getafe in 2020.