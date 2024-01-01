Celta Vigo defender Mingueza: As a Barcelona fan it's good to see Cubarsi come through

Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza has sung the praises of Barcelona youngster Pau Cubarsi.

Mingueza is a former Barca player and admits he remains a fan.

He told Toto Costa: "It's something that all of us Barça fans like: seeing players from the reserve team who start to make their debuts so young.

"Cubrasí... he's a player I knew from the youth academy from watching him... although I hadn't seen a full game of his and when he started to play, damn, I think he was a good surprise for everyone.

"He's at a spectacular level: playing for Barça and the national team at 17 years old is something very, very difficult, and also with such a personality, such a seriousness, incredible."