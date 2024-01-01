Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd explore re-signing Benfica wing-back Carreras
Ex-Man Utd boss Solskjaer in talks with "big club"
Man Utd defender Mazraoui undergoes heart surgery
Di Canio slams Man Utd over McTominay sale

Araujo drops Barcelona future hint

Araujo drops Barcelona future hint
Araujo drops Barcelona future hintLaLiga
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo insists he's committed to the Blaugrana.

Araujo is working his way back from hamstring surgery performed in preseason.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Uruguay international told Barca One: "I think I should have scored more goals (laughs), but I'm happy. I think they've been five very good years. The truth is that it's a dream to be at this club and I've been here for five years. I hope there are many more to come. Three moments from these five years? I would choose my debut, my first goal and I would choose the third when we won the league at Espanyol.

"I consider myself a great professional, I work hard. These are the keys. I always try to give my best and if sometimes things don't go well I get up and try again. If something doesn't work out there, I try again. This is what brought me to where I am today.

"The debut with Barça was a unique moment. Coming from a small town, it was an extraordinary moment. With (Lionel) Messi, with (Luis) Suárez, so many stars that I had only seen on TV.

"The first goal? It was a terrible game, the game against Valencia: it was 2-1, I got a rebound, the ball was coming towards me and I hit it. Then I ran and hugged Leo (Messi). We had lost the Super Cup a few months before and winning La Copa del Rey was very nice. When you win here it's very fun."

Mentions
LaLigaAraujo RonaldBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Espanyol fullback El Hilali: Barcelona twice tried to sign me
Abidal reveals key role Barcelona beating PSG to De Jong signing
Szczesny: Barcelona move karma for Juventus