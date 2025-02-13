Barcelona striker Lewandowski: I can now feel stronger connection with Yamal

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski says there can be no doubt about the talent and potential of Lamine Yamal.

Speaking with Pilka Nozna, Lewandowski discussed his teenage teammate.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The first time I saw Lamine in training I asked him how old he was. When he told me 15, I couldn't believe it," said Lewandowski.

"I had never seen anything like this at that age.

"And I am a difficult guy to surprise. It is not just a question of absolute talent. More than anything, he manages to play as if he were 6-7 years older."

Lewandowski, 36, also said: "There is a special, invisible connection between the players. I am starting to feel something like that with him."