Barcelona striker Lewandowski: I can now feel stronger connection with Yamal

Atalanta attacker De Ketelaere: A great feeling returning to Club Brugge
Man Utd chiefs working on senior player clearout
Chelsea's decision to sign Willian meant they couldn't chase Man Utd's Garnacho this winter
Real Betis chief Alarcon: We surprised Man Utd with Antony report

Carlos Volcano
LaLiga
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski says there can be no doubt about the talent and potential of Lamine Yamal.

Speaking with Pilka Nozna, Lewandowski discussed his teenage teammate.

"The first time I saw Lamine in training I asked him how old he was. When he told me 15, I couldn't believe it," said Lewandowski.

"I had never seen anything like this at that age.

"And I am a difficult guy to surprise. It is not just a question of absolute talent. More than anything, he manages to play as if he were 6-7 years older."

Lewandowski, 36, also said: "There is a special, invisible connection between the players. I am starting to feel something like that with him."

