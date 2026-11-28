Barcelona boss Hansi Flick to his LaLiga squad for tomorrow's clash away at Deportivo la Coruna.

La Blaugrana head into the weekend with three-point lead over Real Madrid, but they could be knocked off top spot before the take to the field in Galicia, if Los Blancos win at home to Alaves.

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Jose Mourinho's 2-1 win in Catalonia back in October has allowed his side to make up ground on Flick's defending champions in recent weeks.

Spain star Dani Olmo missed the El Clasico due to injury, the first match in a six-match absence, but he's now back in full training.

Ahead of taking on Deportivo, Olmo has boosted Flick's plans by confirming he's fully fit, and ready to win every game up until the mid-season break in December.

"I’m well, 100%, and eager to help the team win

"We have a clear objective: to win everything until the break so we can get some proper rest. We know this league season is going to be tough, like every year.

"There are a lot of matches, but we have more than enough squad depth to rest and be at 100% for every game. We're on a great run of form, and that's our goal. We've won two consecutive LaLiga titles."