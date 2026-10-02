Dani Olmo makes shock Barcelona exit pledge with future plan revealed

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Spain star Dani Olmo.
Spain star Dani Olmo.Profimedia

Barcelona star Dani Olmo does not intend to finish his playing career in Catalonia according to his agent.

Olmo has developed into a key player for club and country following his return to Spain in 2024, with two LaLiga titles won, plus a FIFA World Cup crown with Spain in the summer.

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The arrival of La Roja captain Rodri does not look to have impacted his place in Hansi Flick's plans, despite rumours swirling over a move to Bayern Munich in 2027, and he's under contract at the Estadio Camp Nou until 2030.

However, as per an update from his representative Andy Bara, the 28-year-old is keen on a future return to Dinamo Zagreb - the club he left Barcelona's La Masia academy for in 2014 - and then returned from decade later.

"He wants to finish his career at Dinamo Zagreb and he hopes that will happen, even as a coach. He would like to start back there."

Bara indicated that move is not expected to happen before the end of his current Barca contract and the player is not currently looking for an exit.

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