Joao Felix reveals European return goal amid Barcelona hint

Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has revealed he want to return to European football in the near future.

The 26-year-old opted to join his Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr in June 2025, and he's impressed in the Saudi Pro League, with 30 goals in 55 games, as part of a title-winning team last season.

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Felix - who joined Atletico for €125M in 2019 - before moving on to Chelsea for another substantial fee - has previously indicated he wants to rejoin Barcelona, after a loan spell there in 2023/24.

The path back to Catalonia does not look clear right now, but Felix is confident he can still compete in the UEFA Champions League, with his Al Nassr contract expiring in June 2027.

"I was very happy to have worn the Barca shirt. It was a childhood dream for me, my father and my brother. It was an honour.

"I’m very comfortable in Saudi Arabia. I’m happy and enjoying my football, but it’s true I’m also thinking about returning to Europe. I don’t know whether it’ll be next year, in two years, three or four, but I’d like to play in European competitions again."