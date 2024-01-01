Celta Vigo defender Mingueza: I hope Barcelona explode!

Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza admits Barcelona look reborn this season under coach Hansi Flick.

Former Barca defender Mingueza has been impressed by his former club's 100 per cent start to the season.

“Barcelona are still a work in progress," he said.

"It is something that is not achieved from one year to the next. With the players that were there, some had to leave, such as Leo, Busi, Jordi Alba – those that were very important, who marked a before and after. It was very difficult to replace them.

“It is a project that needs time. They need to go little by little and show trust. Last year we saw that they could go further. and I hope that this season they will explode.”