Celta Vigo coach Giraldez happy with Copa win at San Pedro

Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez was pleased with their 5-1 win at Copa del Rey opponents San Pedro.

Giraldez called up many fringe players for the night and was happy with the performance.

He said, “The important thing is that we have passed with ease. The negative part is the discomfort of Carreira in the ankle and Carlos Domínguez in the adductor muscle, happy for the debut of many players who are working well with Celta Fortuna. It was a football party and they treated us spectacularly.

“In the first half we made mistakes in pressing situations. In the second we were better. We made mistakes in the transition, in going forward instead of going backwards. We are at that stage of the season where the first chance of the rival goes inside. They got it right, it is our mistake in the balance.

“Many of those who have added minutes were inactive and hopefully they can add more to improve in that defensive aspect.”