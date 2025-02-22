Celta Vigo coach Giraldez happy defeating Osasuna for Gol's final game

Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez was happy with victory last night against Osasuna - marking the final game of the Gol Stand.

The Gol Stand will now be demolished as part of the Balaidos stadium's renovation.

Celta defeated Osasuna 1-0, with Iago Aspas fittingly scoring the winner from the spot.

Giraldez said: "It tastes like three points and happiness. A very difficult and complicated match. Historic, a farewell to Gol, to Celtismo and to the growth of the team.

“The first few minutes we had a hard time adjusting and as the minutes went by we grew and we finished the first half better than them and we started the second well. Then Iago came on and gave us the energy we needed. A hard-fought match.”

On the farewell to the Gol stand, he also said: “Very emotional and beautiful. We all have memories of that stand but we are going to have the same support from the fans. This is to prosper and have an increasingly better stadium.”

On Aspas’ return, Giraldez added: “Little by little. He is our captain and our leader. It is a process that he takes naturally and hopefully we will soon have him for 90 minutes.”