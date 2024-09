Celta Vigo chief admits offers arrived for young trio

Celta Vigo's sporting director Marco Garcés admits they've rejected major offers for their best young players.

Williot Swedberg, Oscar Mingueza and Anastasios Douvikas have all attracted bids over the past summer market.

"(We turned down) big offers for Mingueza, Swedberg and Douvikas," he told Faro de Vigo.

Garcés added that the club is investigating the possibilities of extending the trio.

Swedberg's current deal with the La Liga club runs until the summer of 2027.