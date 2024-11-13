Celta Vigo attacker Swedberg confident of 'fair chance' under Giraldez

Williot Swedberg admits he's wants more minutes at Celta Vigo.

Swedberg was again decisive in Celta's 2-2 draw with Real Betis on Sunday.

He said, “Whenever you enter the field you have to do it with energy. The coach was very clear about what to do, he told me to run into space and the play worked out well. Every time I enter I want to do it with energy but I want to play every game from the start.

“The coach changes a lot and I am grateful for all the time I have played but I always want to play more and more. He is a very good coach, who has a lot of faith in young players and always teaches you things so you can improve. I think that if I maintain the same level, I will play more.

“Obviously I want to score a lot of goals, give a lot of assists but also improve defensively, which I think I can do a lot and I am already improving.”