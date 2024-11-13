Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league
Amorim says Gyokeres will likely leave Sporting this season as Man Utd interest grows
Man Utd looking to loan striker this January after disappointing start

Celta Vigo attacker Swedberg confident of 'fair chance' under Giraldez

Carlos Volcano
Celta Vigo attacker Swedberg confident of 'fair chance' under Giraldez
Celta Vigo attacker Swedberg confident of 'fair chance' under GiraldezLaLiga
Williot Swedberg admits he's wants more minutes at Celta Vigo.

Swedberg was again decisive in Celta's 2-2 draw with Real Betis on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, “Whenever you enter the field you have to do it with energy. The coach was very clear about what to do, he told me to run into space and the play worked out well. Every time I enter I want to do it with energy but I want to play every game from the start.

“The coach changes a lot and I am grateful for all the time I have played but I always want to play more and more. He is a very good coach, who has a lot of faith in young players and always teaches you things so you can improve. I think that if I maintain the same level, I will play more. 

“Obviously I want to score a lot of goals, give a lot of assists but also improve defensively, which I think I can do a lot and I am already improving.”

Mentions
LaLigaSwedberg WilliotCelta VigoBetis
Related Articles
Rodriguez happy with Celta Vigo goal in Real Betis draw
Celta Vigo striker Iglesias grateful to Real Betis fans for "ovation": I still belong here
Juan Sanchez exclusive: Ex-Valencia star & DANA survivor helping recovery