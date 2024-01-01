Carrion delighted as Las Palmas draw with Sevilla: Moleiro grew into game

Las Palmas coach Luis Carrion was happy after their 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Friday.

Trailing 2-1 at home, Sandro Ramirez struck a second-half equaliser to earn Las Palmas a point.

Carrion said: "An incredible atmosphere. I think a lot of people came with great enthusiasm to see the first game of the season, always supporting the team, in the bad moments, in the good. We started the game a little hesitant, losing the ball very quickly after recovering it. More or less well in the pressure.

"In the second half I think it was very good, having Sevilla in their field and I think that when we were better the goal came, it was a tough game. Then the team recovered and I understand that the tie is more or less fair."

On Sevilla, he continued: "They played a little more directly in some situations with (Lucas) Ocampos, who made it difficult for us with so many people up front. For a good part of the game the team understood very well what had to be done."

On Alberto Moleiro's performance, Carrion added: "In the first half he was too open, we sought to fix David Carmona a little and have space with Javi Muñoz. When he has started to appear inside it is an initial position but I think that if he plays he tries to be as close as possible of possible goal.

"I think he has been good, he has worked a lot. Sometimes when he plays inside the game it becomes a little more back and forth because he is a guy who always looks for the defence, daring and vertical and he is a very good player."