Carlo Ancelotti 'convinced' over Mourinho's chances of success at Real Madrid

Real Madrid past and present are confident over the 2026/27 season.

Returning boss Jose Mourinho has won his first three LaLiga games in charge since stepping back into the Spanish capital and leading Los Blancos for the first time since 2013.

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Carlo Ancelotti's left his post at the Estadio Bernabeu at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, after his own second spell in charge, as the veteran coach took charge of the Brazil national team.

Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa have come and gone since then and Ancelotti is confident his old friend Mourinho can bring trophies back to the Bernabeu.

"I'm happy he's here. He can take advantage of this great club, which he knows very well. He's going to do very well.

"Jose is a great manager and I'm convinced he's going to do a very good job here.

"It's all started very well. They had difficulties in the first match, but little by little the team played better, with a great performance against Real Sociedad.

"Now the important matches begin in La Liga against Betis and then in the Champions League. I think the team are well prepared with new signings who will contribute a lot. It's going to be a great season for Real Madrid."