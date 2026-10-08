Bundesliga sides chase on-fire LaLiga striker

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Spain international Roberto Fernandez.
Spain international Roberto Fernandez.Profimedia

Espanyol star Roberto Fernandez is reportedly attracting transfer interest from Germany after a superb start to the 2026/27 LaLiga season.

Fernandez scored just seven top-flight goals in the entirety of 2025/26, but he's already on six so far in Catalonia for the current campaign, and his form was rewarded with a Spain debut this month.

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That hot streak in front of goal has caught the eye in the Bundesliga, as per Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, after the club rejected a summer transfer offer from Hull City.

There are specific clubs mentioned as tracking Fernandez, but an offer could land as early as January, with his release clause now jumping up from €25M to €30M.

As he's under contract at the RCDE Stadium until 2031, Espanyol are in a strong negotiating position, and they will not accept less than the full clause.

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