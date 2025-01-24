Budimir making goalscoring history with Osasuna

Ante Budimir is becoming even more of a CA Osasuna legend with each passing week.

Thanks to the two goals he scored against Athletic Club at San Mamés in the Last 16 of the Copa del Rey, he has become the foreign player with the most goals in the history of the club from Navarre, with his 60 goals now putting him ahead of Jan Urban.

The centre-forward didn’t realise he’d broken this record until after the game, in a post-match interview, to which he responded: “Sometimes things happen in life without you knowing. I am proud to be part of a club that is over 100 years old. I’m happy that the two goals helped us to win.”

This season in LALIGA EA SPORTS, he is the fourth-top scorer in the competition with 10 goals, only surpassed by Raphinha with 11 goals, Kylian Mbappé with 12 and Robert Lewandowski with 16. It’s clear that Budimir is one of the most lethal strikers in Spanish football right now.

The Croatian arrived at CA Osasuna in 2020 from RCD Mallorca, with whom he played 57 games, scoring 19 goals and contributing four assists. At Los Rojillos, he took a big step forward in his career and has scored 60 goals and provided six assists in 160 games played. In the 2023/24 LALIGA EA SPORTS season he netted 17 goals, an impressive tally and his personal best in his career.

Ante Budimir LaLiga

The second-top LALIGA EA SPORTS goalscorer in CA Osasuna’s history

Ante Budimir sits number two right now on the club’s LALIGA EA SPORTS scoring charts. In 142 games played, the Croatian has scored 54 league goals and provided six assists. He is second only to the legendary Sabino Andonegui, who scored 57 goals in 131 games in Spain’s top division. As such, Budimir is just three goals away from matching that and becoming the club’s top scorer in LALIGA EA SPORTS history.

Taking into account goals in all official competitions, Budimir is also well into the top 10 in the club’s all-time scoring charts. He is only surpassed by José Ángel Ziganda, Patxi Iriguíbel, José Manuel Echeverria, Sabino Andonegui and Julián Vergara, all of them legends of Los Rojillos. The Croatian striker is already one of the Pamplona-based club’s greatest ever players too, with Budimir’s goals helping to write proud chapters of history for CA Osasuna.