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Hansi Flick admits frustration over Brazil call up for Raphinha

Brazil star Raphinha.
Brazil star Raphinha.Profimedia

Barcelona face a crunch run of games before the incoming November international break starting at home to Alaves on October 31st.

Hansi Flick's side ended their 100% start to the LaLiga season with a 2-1 defeat to El Clasico rivals Real Madrid last weekend as the title race bounced back to life.

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Before his players head off with their national teams in mid-November, Flick's charges have two huge games on the schedule, at home to Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League followed by a trip to second place Atletico Madrid in league action.

Flick is looking to balance his squad - and their game load - with a specific focus on captain Raphinha following his return from injury.

Barca's No.11 was withdrawn from Brazil duty back in September due to a muscular issue and Flick is not happy about his inclusion this time around.

"I've spoken to Deco. He's a very important player, and after the break from the last international window, he returned injured. It's not the best situation. 

"But that's how things are, we can't do anything about it. Rapha has the club in his heart, but if the national team calls him up, he wants to be there. 

"Everyone wants to help the Brazil team. If we can manage his playing time, I'd be happy. It's not ideal to go back and forth to Singapore. But it's out of my hands."

Brazil take on Japan and Singapore in two friendly games in Kallang on November 14th and 17th.

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