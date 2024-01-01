Brahim happy for Endrick after first Real Madrid goal

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz was delighted for Endrick after his first goal for the club on Sunday.

Both players struck in victory over Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On Brazil striker Endrick, Brahim said: "He's always ready to play, with a positive attitude and working hard. When he hits the ball he could break the ball, with either foot. We're very happy that he and Kylian (Mbappe) are at the top level, as the standards are high.

"It's our home. This is the best stadium in the world. Playing here is incredible. Everything is amazing. It's easy to win at home because we have the fans behind us, pushing us through the good times and the not-so-good times.

"I'm really pleased to play with these great players and the talent that's in the team. Like I always say, this is a family. We're all pulling together, we're all fighting for the same thing, to win trophies and to keep making history at the best club in the world. Individually, I'm happy to be able to play my part. I'm hungry for more."