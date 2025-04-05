Berchiche pens new deal with Athletic Bilbao

Yuri Berchiche has signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao.

The veteran wing-back has penned a new 12-month extension to 2026.

The 35 year-old Berchiche's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season.

Mikel Gonzalez , Athletic Club's football director, told the club's official channels: "Yuri has maintained a high level of performance this season, both in terms of quality and quantity.

"He is a consistent player. He gives us energy, experience and provides an offensive option on the left flank."