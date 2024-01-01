Benito backs Real Madrid coach Ancelotti on Mbappe: Like 007 - a license not to run!

Former Real Madrid midfielder Alvaro Benito can understand Carlo Ancelotti's management of Kylian Mbappe.

Ahead of tonight's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund, Ancelotti says he'd prefer Mbappe "score than press".

For Benito, it's a decision he supports, insisting on El Larguero: "If Mbappé scores 40 goals and is being super decisive... he's like 007, he has a license not to run, like Rolando Nazario or Messi, who at certain stages of the season would save himself from running as much as possible to stay fresh.

"This is nothing new in football."

He added, "If they are being decisive, everyone shuts up and no one says anything. But if you save your defensive efforts and are not decisive in front of the opponent's goal... you tighten your butt a bit until you start scoring goals."