Tribal Football
Most Read
Obi-Martin makes winning Man Utd U18 debut
Brentford boss Frank: Disrespectful to Man Utd and me
Man Utd tracking Sporting CP whizkid Quenda
Henderson on Palace's poor start to season: We’re nowhere near where we need to be

Benito backs Real Madrid coach Ancelotti on Mbappe: Like 007 - a license not to run!

Benito backs Real Madrid coach Ancelotti on Mbappe: Like 007 - a license not to run!
Benito backs Real Madrid coach Ancelotti on Mbappe: Like 007 - a license not to run!LaLiga
Former Real Madrid midfielder Alvaro Benito can understand Carlo Ancelotti's management of Kylian Mbappe.

Ahead of tonight's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund, Ancelotti says he'd prefer Mbappe "score than press". 

Advertisement
Advertisement

For Benito, it's a decision he supports, insisting on El Larguero: "If Mbappé scores 40 goals and is being super decisive... he's like 007, he has a license not to run, like Rolando Nazario or Messi, who at certain stages of the season would save himself from running as much as possible to stay fresh.

"This is nothing new in football."

He added, "If they are being decisive, everyone shuts up and no one says anything. But if you save your defensive efforts and are not decisive in front of the opponent's goal... you tighten your butt a bit until you start scoring goals." 

Mentions
LaLigaMbappe KylianAncelotti CarloReal Madrid
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund coach Sahin excited by Real Madrid reunion: I still remember Mourinho's speeches
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: No Bellingham issue; I want Mbappe to score rather than press
Dario Felman column: Don't judge Mbappe too soon at Real Madrid; Zubimendi & Man City; hoping Munain can bring more Spaniards to Argentina