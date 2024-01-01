Tribal Football
Benitez: What I hoped to achieve with Celta Vigo
Rafa Benitez has defended his record at Celta Vigo last season.

Benitez was hired by Celta, but lost his job just nine months in.

He told the Stick to Football podcast: "Honestly, if you look at all the players who are leaving, this is exactly what I said. Only now there is a different coach...

"Real Madrid can spend 600 million and Celta 60.

"My wife is from Ourense. I spoke with the president and his daughter, we could count on Luis Campos as an external consultant and he could bring us players from PSG or any other team. I thought two years would be enough to get closer to Europe and in the third we would play European competitions.

"Then I would decide whether to return to England with my family."

