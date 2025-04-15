Benitez: Ronaldo didn't force me out of Real Madrid

Rafa Benitez insists he wasn't forced out of Real Madrid by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo was with Real Madrid when Benitez took charge for the 2015/16 season.

Speaking with MBC Masr 2, Benitez recalled: "It's not true that I left Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo. There was never any problem between us, he's a great player and a phenomenon.

"I left for some internal issues at the club, but they had nothing to do with Ronaldo."

Benitez also discussed Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah with the Egyptian channel.

He said, "He makes the difference in every game.

"When a player takes care of himself and continues to perform at this level, age doesn't matter. Of course, Salah deserves to win the Ballon d'Or. Why not?"

Asked about Real Madrid's chances of upsetting Arsenal tomorrow night, Benitez admits he is hoping for a shock. The Gunners hold a 3-0 lead going to Madrid for the second-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

Benitez added: "A Real Madrid comeback against Arsenal will be difficult because the English team is strong. Although the Bernabéu is another thing, if the English score a goal everything will become more complicated. But deep down, I hope Real Madrid win and qualify."