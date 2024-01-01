Tribal Football
Bellingham returning to Real Madrid training
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham will return to training this week.

Bellingham has been missing for over a fortnight after suffering a leg injury in training before the clash with Real Valladolid.

However, the England international is now in the final stretch of his recovery and is set to return to training.

Bellingham will resume training this week to hand coach Carlo Ancelotti a major lift.

David Alaba, Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga are all out long-term, while Eder Militao has just been released from the Brazil squad due to a thigh strain. 

