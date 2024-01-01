Barcelona winger Raphinha admits considering early retirement

Raphinha's time with Barca has been a battle and he admits there was a period when he considered walking away from the game.

"Recently I thought about leaving everything due to personal and professional problems," he said from Brazil's Copa America camp.

"I thought about giving up, leaving football, because I didn't need to go through some mental problems or difficulties and attacks by the media or fans."

However, the idea of his son not seeing him play is driving him on.

"Imagine that one day my son can see me as an inspiration in football, even if I am not the best in the world, but as a reference, that is worth a lot," he contined.

"This convinces me not to give up."