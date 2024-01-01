Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Barcelona winger Raphinha admits considering early retirement

Barcelona winger Raphinha admits considering early retirement
Barcelona winger Raphinha admits considering early retirement
Barcelona winger Raphinha admits considering early retirementLaLiga
Barcelona winger Raphinha admits he's considered early retirement.

Raphinha's time with Barca has been a battle and he admits there was a period when he considered walking away from the game.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Recently I thought about leaving everything due to personal and professional problems," he said from Brazil's Copa America camp.

"I thought about giving up, leaving football, because I didn't need to go through some mental problems or difficulties and attacks by the media or fans."

However, the idea of his son not seeing him play is driving him on.

"Imagine that one day my son can see me as an inspiration in football, even if I am not the best in the world, but as a reference, that is worth a lot," he contined.

"This convinces me not to give up."

Mentions
RaphinhaBarcelonaLaLiga
Related Articles
Barcelona to make swap offer for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz
Thiago Messi: I want to play with Yamal at Barcelona
Man City insist Barcelona must meet Cancelo price