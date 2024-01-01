Barcelona whiz Yamal: Lehmann? Let's see if Spain are small and inexperienced

Barcelona whiz Lamine Yamal has dismissed the taunts of former Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann.

Ahead of Friday's Euros quarterfinal, Lehmann branded Spain "small" and as a "youth team".

In response, Spain winger Yamal said: "It is his opinion, what is he going to tell you? He is German. Trying to destabilise us a little. We do not listen to anyone, we will demonstrate who we are.

"More than helping Germany, it helps us. Let's see if we are small and inexperienced."

Asked about playing with Nico Williams at Barcelona, he added: "Anyone who is your friend you would like to be on your team. Hopefully... We have common tastes, we have similar positions, a similar style. There is a very good vibe."